President, Governor deliberate on uplift projects

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail called on President Dr Arif Alvi at Governor House

Both the dignitaries discussed the development projects initiated by the federal government for the province.

They also talked about the overall situation in the province, including law and order, public welfare measures and other issues of mutual interest.

Alvi said that all political representatives have to show responsibility for solving the problems of the people.

The President said that the federal government was taking all possible steps to alleviate the problems of the people and the many projects launched for the welfare of the people are proof of this.

The Governor on the occasion saidthe development and prosperity of the people of the province is among the priorities of the Prime Minister, adding thatthe solution of the problems of the province is being made possible through mutual dialogue and understanding.