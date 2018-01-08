President FPCCI vows to resolve issues of traders

Islamabad

Ghazanfar Bilour, newly elected President, Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry vowed that he would work hard to resolve the key issues of business community of the country to facilitate it in better growth of business activities.

He was exchanging views with Muhammad Naveed, Senior Vice President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry who called on him along with Yousaf Rajput to congratulate him on his election as new President of FPCCI.

Ghazanfar Bilour pledged that he would make efforts for promotion of economic activities and take measures for the protection of interest of business community for ultimate welfare and prosperity of the people of Pakistan. He thanked the entire business community of the country for supporting UBG in winning the FPCCI elections and assured that during his tenure, he would always use the platform of the apex trade body of the country to promote best business and economic interests of Pakistan.

Muhammad Naveed, Senior Vice President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry said that consecutive victories of UGB in FPCCI elections showed the trust and confidence of the business community on its good performance.

He said FPCCI should take all chambers and association on board while finalizing key policy recommendations for the government.

He said about 90 percent enterprises in Pakistan belonged to SME sector and stressed that FPCCI should focus on promoting SMEs so that they could contribute more effective role in strengthening the economy of the country.—Agencies