President FPCCI laments Trump’s statement on Pakistan

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Ghazanfar Bilour President FPCCI has strongly condemned the Tweet of President Donald Trump accusing Pakistan of providing safe havens to the terrorists and asking Pakistan to do more. Pakistan has vehemently rejected these accusations and asked Trump to acknowledge our sacrifices in men and material and colossal damage to our infrastructure which runs over $ 130 Billion. Trump’s threat to withholding CSF $ 255 Million is against US own interests. Our time tested friend China reacting on Trump Tweet accusing Pakistan of “lies and deceit” of fooling US leaders while sheltering terrorists said that world community should acknowledge its all weather ally’s outstanding contribution to counter terrorism. President further said that President of Turkey has also expressed his disappointment over the recent statements of the US leadership and said that Pakistan had rendered unprecedented and historic sacrifices in the war against terrorism. President FPCCI reiterated that Pakistan is ready to face the new challenges with the support of people of Pakistan and our armed forces are ready to thwart any adventure from any direction.