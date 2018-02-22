President FPCCI felicitates Miftah on success in FATF

Staff Reporter

Karachi

President FPCCI Ghazanfar Bilour has welcomed the decision of Financial Action Task Force a global body that fights terrorist financing and money laundering by rejecting a sponsored resolution by the United States and fully supported by its allies placing Pakistan on a watch list of countries that financially aid terrorism. The federal government deserves great appreciation in defeating the resolution against Pakistan in a recently held meeting in Paris. He further said it could have affected our international credit rating and could result in more financial difficulties because amongst other members it includes IMF and World Bank. He also applauded the efforts of Pakistan delegation led by DG Financial Monitoring Unit and Advisor to Prime Minister on Finance Dr. Miftah Ismail.