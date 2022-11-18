President for total peace, morality-based new world order

President Dr Arif Alvi Thursday urging the need to shun destructive security paradigms and doctrines in international relations, said that the world order should be based on rules, morality and ethics for making the world a better place for everyone.

He added that doctrines such as Mutually Assured Destruction, Humane Warfare, and Cold War mentality, should be discontinued and replaced with a philosophy of Total Peace, where war was completely eliminated.

The President expressed these views while addressing a special session of the Margalla Dialogue, an interactive and policy-driven discussion, on the theme of “Navigating the Great Power competition: Developing World Perspective”.

The session, organized here by the Islamabad Policy Research Institute, was attended by diplomats, foreign dignitaries, members of the academia and intelligentsia, a press release issued by the President’s Media Wing said.

The President said that destructive philosophies and ideas needed to be replaced with the philosophy of Total Peace where resorting to war was not an option.

This, he added, was possible when all nations and nation-states and people living in them were treated with dignity, honour and re spect without any discrimination on the basis of colour, creed, race or language.

The President said that the principle of giving preferred status to some nations in the form of veto power should have no place in the new world order which, based on experience, had the potential to be misused to bring misery and war to less powerful nations.

He further stated that the world powers had been pursuing the philosophy of Mutually Assured Destruction, Humane Warfare, and the Cold War, where every nation was producing lethal and dangerous weapons having the ability to destroy the entire world many times over by investing precious resources.