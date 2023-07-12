President Dr Arif Alvi has underscored the need for skill development, digital inclusion, and financial inclusion of women in Pakistan in order to make them financially self-sufficient. He stated that women, who constituted almost 50% of the country’s population, needed to participate in all sectors of the economy for their economic empowerment.

He added that women’s and girls’ education was a vital component that contributed to gender equality as well as to the socio-economic development of the country.

The President made these remarks during a meeting with the delegation of Women Business Network, led by Ms Sam Ali Dada, at Aiwan-e-Sadr, on Tuesday. Women Business Network (WBN) is a global network of business professionals and corporate leaders that aims to uplift women for key leadership positions in the industry and create opportunities for their businesses.