President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday said adopting preventive measures could help people avoiding or minimizing intensity of diseases, and improving the overall health condition of population of the country. Health and education were two basic sectors which needed to be put on top priority because nations always build on these two areas, he said while addressing the “Med-Health Expo 2023 and Summit” here. The president said the people specially those with limited resources could easily avoid the chronic diseases such as breast cancer, hepatitis, and communicable diseases by adopting preventive measures. With regard to deteriorating health sector in the country, he highlighted that lack of decision-making, avoidance of merit and corruption in the past were the main reason behind limited health facilities in the country. The health sector exhibition was organized by Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) aimed at information exchange, learning, and cooperation opportunities for health professionals.

The two-day event will showcase the latest research and developments in various medical fields through a series of sessions. President Alvi stressed universities and academia to promote research in the health sector that would bring tremendous improvement in human health. He urged the medical professionals to move along with the world that was doing advance research on human DNA to predict the disease in people. He also called upon the industrialists to produce affordable medical devices to ensure access of people especially from all walks of society to the quality medical facilities.

President Alvi said the industrialists and the exporters should explore big potential markets such as Africa to increase their exports of pharmaceutical and surgical instruments. He informed that some 9 million pregnancies occurred annually in the country out of which 50% were unwanted which could easily be avoided by providing contraceptive facilities to the people.