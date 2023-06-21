President Dr Arif Alvi has underscored the need to focus on economic and trade diplomacy to enhance the country’s exports. He added that increasing exports and foreign investment could help Pakistan overcome its economic challenges.

The President expressed these views while talking to Pakistan’s Ambassador-designate to Denmark and High-Commissioner-designate to Rwanda, who separately called on him, at Aiwan-e-Sadr, today. Talking to Pakistan’s Ambassador-designate to Denmark, Mr Shoaib Sarwar, the President urged him to especially focus on economic diplomacy initiatives to boost the country’s exports.

He highlighted that the dairy and agriculture sector were important areas where Danish companies could be invited to invest in Pakistan.

He said that Information Technology was also another important area for enhanced cooperation where Pakistan’s tech companies could offer services