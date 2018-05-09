President for enhancing PRCS capacity to cope with newly emerging climate change issues

President Mamnoon Hussain Tuesday said to cope with the newly emerging challenges of climate change, it was imperative upon the organizations such as the Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) to enhance its capacity.

Addressing at the Annual General Meeting of PRCS and Red Cross/Red Crescent Convention-2018 here, he said each era had brought its own unique challenges which required specific strategies to deal with them.

President Mamnoon said the role and responsibilities of organisations dealing with humanitarian issues had evolved with the passage of time and added that the organizations such as the Red Crescent Society was effectively dealing with natural disasters and related problems.

He expressed great pleasure to participate in the first-ever Red Crescent or Red Cross convention in the last 100 years.

He said as patron of PRCS, he was confident that the convention would be a source of greater motivation for the PRCS management, its volunteers and its sub-branches around the country to serve humanity with greater zeal and dedication.

He expressed pleasure that the convention had provided an opportunity for the PRCS management and all branches of this organization to sit together and share experiences for the organization’s future endeavours.

He congratulated Dr Saeed Elahi and his team on holding this convention and mentioned that the proposed “Red Crescent Cover” as put forth by him was quite significant.

The president hoped that the federal and provincial governments would work in this direction to help equip the youth to be able to deal with natural disasters and associated problems.—APP

