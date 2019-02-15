President for enhanced Pakistan, China people-to-people relations

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

President Dr Arif Alvi Friday called for efforts to further enhance people-to-people contact between China and Pakistan believing that increased interaction between different institutions, academia and think tanks of the two countries would further strengthen mutual trust and understanding.

In a meeting with Vice-Chairman of Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference Gao Yunlong who called on him here, he said Pakistan and China were all-weather strategic cooperative partners, said a President House statement.

He said friendship with China was the cornerstone of Pakistan’s foreign policy. Leader of the House in Senate, Senator Syed Shibli Faraz and Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing were also present on the occasion.

The president emphasized that Pakistan attached great importance to CPEC and was committed to its early completion. He added that the next phase of CPEC would focus on socioeconomic development, agriculture cooperation, industrial capacity, job creation, poverty alleviation, trade and commerce, science and technology and climate change.

He hoped that some Special Economic Zones (SEZ) would be inaugurated this year. President Alvi underlined that bilateral visits at the leadership level had been a hallmark of traditional friendship and warm relations between both countries.

He added that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to China last year was very successful which reaffirmed strong brotherly relations and understanding. He highlighted that China’s willingness to address the large trade deficit was a welcome development.

The president viewed that more Chinese investment and trade delegations might be encouraged to visit Pakistan to identify Pakistani products for Chinese markets.

He said there was a huge potential for enhancing cooperation in tourism sector and both sides should explore different avenues in this regard.

