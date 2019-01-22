President for early completion of digitalization of National Archives

President Dr Arif Alvi Tuesday stressed for early completion of digitalization process of the National Archives so that its precious collection could be made easily accessible to the researchers, students and public.

The President expressed his views during his visit to the National Archives of Pakistan.

The President was given a briefing over the functioning of the Archives.

On the occasion, he said the Archives data should be interconnected with the universities and other official and research departments.

For the preservation process of historical documents, latest measures should be adopted, he added.

The President said an effective publicity should be made over such steps so that people could approach it and hand over their personal historic documents for preservation. These could be helpful for the research purposes, he observed. He also assured resolution of all the issues of National Archives.

The President also took round of different sections of the National Archives and viewed historical documents.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp