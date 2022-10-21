President for concerted efforts to provide relief to flood victims

President Dr Arif Alvi Thursday stressed the need for the government, public representatives, NGOs and other stakeholders to complement each other’s efforts in providing relief to the flood victims, restoring their livelihoods and rebuilding their houses and physical infrastructure in the flood-hit areas.

The president Dr Arif Alvi said this while talking to Muhammad Anwar Khan, President of Islamic Relief USA; Asif Ali Sherazi, Country Director of Islamic Relief Pakistan and Raza Hussain Qazi, Advocacy Specialist at Islamic Relief Pakistan (IRP), who called on him, at Aiwan-e-Sadr.

The president appreciated the programme launched by Islamic Relief International in Pakistan to empower the widows by imparting them with skills to earn their livelihood, educating the street children in various parts of the country and improving the skills level of underprivileged persons.