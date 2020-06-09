President for adopting ICT to improve performance

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

President Dr. Arif Alvi has emphasized the need for adopting innovative Information and Communication Technologies to improve performance and efficiency of government organizations.

He stated this while launching the website of Ministry of Maritime Affairs, in Islamabad today.

The President said the 4th Industrial Revolution, such as Internet of Things, Virtual Reality and Artificial Intelligence, have changed the pattern of life because these technologies have not only increased communication among people but their productivity as well.

He said social media tools are changing rapidly and public offices need to ensure easy access of public government offices through effective use of these tools.

