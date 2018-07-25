President, First Lady cast vote in Karachi

KARACHI: President Mamnoon Hussain on Wednesday cast his vote at a polling station in NA-247 Karachi, South 2.

The President polled his vote at the polling station set up at Greenwich College in Clifton’s Kehkashan area.

First Lady Begum Mehmooda Mamnoon also cast her vote at the same polling station.

The key candidates in NA-247 are Dr Arif Alvi (Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf), Afnan Ullah Khan (Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz), Dr Farooq Sattar (Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan) and Fauzia Kasuri (Pak Sarzameen Party).

