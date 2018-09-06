President-elect Arif Alvi visits son of martyred captain

ISLAMABAD : As Pakistan marks the “National Defence Day” with national enthusiasm and zeal, President-elect Arif Avi has met with the young son of a martyred captain.

The president-elect took to Twitter on Thursday to announce his visit to the house of martyred captain Tauqeer.

“Just managed to hold back my tears today when I met son of Capt Tauqeer who was born 2 months after his father’s Shahadat,” Mr Alvi tweeted.

“He never saw his father nor the father saw his boy. He is now 28, BEng & looking for a job. Will request relevant people in our govt to take care of our own,” he added.

Earlier, the PTI leader requested his office to make arrangements to visit the family of a Shaheed.