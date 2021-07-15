President Dr. Arif Alvi lauds efforts of ISI for national security

President Islamic Republic of Pakistan Dr. Arif Alvi visited Headquarter Inter-Services Intelligence Islamabad.

Lieutenant General Faiz Hamid, Director General Inter-Services Intelligence welcomed the President on arrival.

President was briefed on national security dynamics including the situation in Afghanistan.

President, being keenly interested in the subject, was also briefed on cybersecurity.

President of Pakistan appreciated the efforts of Inter-Services Intelligence for national security and expressed his satisfaction over professional preparedness.

