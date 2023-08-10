ISLAMABAD – President Dr Arif Alvi has signed the summary for the dissolution of the National Assembly in terms of Article 58(1) of the Constitution of Pakistan, 1973.

Dr Alvi signed the summary for the dissolution of NA on the advice of the Prime Minister, the President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release here on Wednesday.

After this development, the lower house of parliament, the federal cabinet also stood dissolved.

Following the dissolution of the National Assembly, a process to appoint a caretaker prime minister will begin under Article 224-A of the Constitution.

صدر مملکت ڈاکٹر عارف علوی نے قومی اسمبلی تحلیل کر دی صدر مملکت نے قومی اسمبلی کی تحلیل وزیر ِ اعظم کی ایڈوائس پر آئین کے آرٹیکل 58 ایک کے تحت کی pic.twitter.com/B7kGkMWLEh — The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) August 9, 2023

In the next process, Prime Minister Shehbaz and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Raja Riaz will hold consultations to finalize the name of the interim prime minister.

In case, they failed to agree on the name within three days, the matter will go to the parliamentary committee for the appointment of a caretaker PM.

Under the law, the premier and the opposition leader will send their respective names for the coveted post to the parliamentary committee.

The parliamentary committee will have to finalise the name of the caretaker prime minister within three days or if it too failed to reach a consensus on the name, then the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will pick the caretaker prime minister within two days from the names proposed by the opposition and the government.

The electoral body will announce the date of the elections under Article 224-1 and if the assembly is dissolved before the completion of the constitutional term, the general elections will have to be held within 90 days.