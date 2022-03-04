President Dr Arif Alvi appears before ATC

Islamabad: President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi set a precedent by appearing before an anti-terrorism court in Islamabad on Friday without any immunity. The President appeared before the court in the 2016 arms case filed against him.

The President set a record by appearing before the court without undertaking any presidential immunity.

Although the constitution of Pakistan gives immunity to the President against appearance in courts, Dr Alvi had requested to not exercise the immunity and appear before the court.

The President was accompanied by Advisor on Parliamentary Affairs Zaheeruddin Babar Awan who appeared in court as counsel.

“I appeared before the court so that no one should say that the president skipped the proceedings using his exemption,” Dr Alvi said.

“I want all courts in Pakistan to be respected.”

Talking about the slow-paced justice system, the President said, “I will also request all the judiciary to make timely decisions.”

“Until the rich and the poor are equal, there will be no justice. Here cases go on for generations. Cases go on, witnesses die, papers are lost, memorabilia disappears,” the President said.

After the hearing, President Arif Ali drove his car and left.No additional security, personnel or routes were deployed before the president’s arrival.