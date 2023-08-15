ISLAMABAD – Following meeting with representatives of media associations, President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday approved the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) Amendment Bill 2023.

During the meeting, media representatives highlighted different aspects of the new legislation.

صدر مملکت ڈاکٹر عارف علوی نے پیمرا ترمیمی بل 2023 کی منظوری دے دی صدر مملکت نے بل کی منظوری آئین کے آرٹیکل 75 کے تحت دی pic.twitter.com/z7PAJJwAa2 — The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) August 15, 2023

President assured extending support to the media workers and the journalist community on the Pemra bill.

He said that the new legislation has brought improvements to the existing media law.

He said that linking government advertisements with payment of dues to the electronic media workers will help resolving their issues.

صدر مملکت ڈاکٹر عارف علوی کی پیمرا (ترمیمی) بل 2023ء پر حمایت کی یقین دہانی صدر مملکت سے پی ایف یو جے، اے پی این ایس، پی بی اے، سی پی این ای اور ایمنڈ کے نمائندوں کی ملاقات صدر مملکت نے ملاقات میں میڈیا ورکرز ، صحافی برادری کو پیمرا ترمیمی بل پر اپنی حمایت کا یقین دلایا pic.twitter.com/CeWyi2WQxM — The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) August 15, 2023

He urged media to voluntarily aware young generation about fake news and disinformation.

Meanwhile, President Dr Arif Alvi has returned 13 bills to the Prime Minister.

He suggested the Parliament to review these bills.

After the dissolution of the National Assembly, only the upper house is functional.