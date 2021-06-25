President directs SNGPL to give relief to consumer

Staff Report Islamabad

President Dr. Arif Alvi on Friday, taking note of the grievance of a domestic gas consumer, directed the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) to reconsider the exorbitant bill and provide a relief through ‘average billing’.

The complainant Ghulam Rasool had appealed to the President of Pakistan against the order of Wafaqi Mohtasib, wherein his case was closed without extending him any relief.

The complainant had approached the Wafaqi Mohtasib after receiving an “excessive and unjust” bill of Rs 20,100 for the month of December, 2019 by SNGPL following the replacement of a faulty gas meter installed at the mosque.

President Alvi in his written order mentioned that the investigation of the case showed that “the bill of December was quite high compared with prior months and thus was liable to be reconsidered by the SNGPL”.

“In such view of the matter, the Agency [SNGPL] needs to reconsider the bill on the average basis and provide possible relief to the complainant,” he wrote in his order.

President, therefore, disposed of the representation with a direction to SNGPL to provide relief to the complainant through average billing.