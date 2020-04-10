President denies Assemblies’ dissolution, says govt firmly entrenched

SALAHUDDIN HAIDER

KARACHI President Arif Alvie has summarily nailed rumours, fanned by vested interests that the prime minister has sent a summary to him, asking for dissolution of Assemblies, and for fresh elections, telling a twomember TV panel that noting of the sort is in the offing, and that no such summary has been received by his office. The government of Imran Khan is firmly entrenched and moving forward despite opponent criticism and continued onslaught. Dismissing the question without a moment’s hesitation, he remarked in words plain and simple that all such talks are sheer ‘nonsense’. PTI government of which he is too a founding father, was moving ahead with grit and determination. Why should it go for fresh mandate? What is wrong with the government? He explained that while assuming authority after 2018 elections, it was of the view that things would be bad and could be set on path ‘within six months’. ‘But when took over, we realized that the situation was graver than had been anticipated. Treasury was empty, resources were eaten up by elements who unfortunately preferred to serve their personal interests at the cost of public exchequer, rather doing anything positive for the nation. ‘I honestly tell you that there is no danger to Imran’s government.Why should he ask for new elections? he quizzically asked and removed any misunderstanding that Tehreeek-i-Insaaf rivals had been trying to spread. He did not say himself, but rumours in circulation are that former Noon League along with ex-premier, both facing NAB charges, have been in the forefront to demand in-house change or fresh polls. Even some of the TV anchors with doubtful credentials, too have been commenting on these, though couple of them have been cautious in their comments, and looked in doubt about change of regime in Pakistan in immediate or near future. ‘I talk to Imran Khan almost daily, he is confident, and moving around, warning the nation about impending dangers ahead of a pandemic that has overtaken the world now. Even in Pakistan, Imran warned just a day earlier the virus may assume horrendous proportions. Nation should therefore by on guards’ Alvie said.