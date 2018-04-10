President credits PSL for revival of int’l cricket

Islamabad

President Mamnoon Hussain Monday said the successful holding of mega event, Pakistan Super League (PSL), revived the international cricket in Pakistan.

He president said the huge participation of spectators in the PSL matches sent a message to the world that Pakistan was a peaceful and sports loving nation.

The president was talking to Islamabad United team (winner of PSL-III) led by Syed Ali Raza Naqvi that called on him here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, said a press release.

He observed that the revival of cricket would also boost the sports industry of the country. The promotion of sports would further strengthen economy of Pakistan as it would create employment opportunities in the sports goods industry, he added.

He underscored that sportsman spirit and tolerance were the significant qualities in sports.

The president said they had huge expectations from the young players like Shadab Khan, Hussain Talat, Asif Ali and Sahibzada Farhan.

He stressed upon the players to focus on their fitness, advising them to follow the footsteps of Misbah-ul Huq and Younus Khan in order to bring laurels for the country.

On the occasion, Islamabad United Captain Misbah ul Huq and team management thanked the president and expressed their resolve to serve the nation with their best capabilities.—APP