President confers Nishan-e-Imtiaz (military) on Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan

Staff Reporter

President Mamnoon Hussain conferred Nishan-e-Imtiaz (Military) on Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force during an investiture ceremony held at Aiwan-e-Sadr, today.

Federal Minister for Defence Engr. Khurram Dastgir Khan, Federal Minister for Defence Production Rana Tanvir Hussain, Federal Minister for SAFRON Lt Gen Abdul Qadir Baloch (Retd), General Zubair Mahmood Hayat,Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi Chief of Naval Staff, senior officers of the armed forces and high ranking civil and military officials attended the coveted investiture ceremony.

Later, during a meeting with the air chief, President of Pakistan congratulated him on assumption of the command of Pakistan Air Force and expressed his best wishes for his successful tenure.