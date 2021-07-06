President confers Nishan-e-Imtiaz (M) on Turkish military commander

Pakistan resolved to strengthen defecne, trade cooperation with Turkey: Alvi

Zubair qureshi Islamabad

President Dr Arif Alvi has reiterated Pakistan’s resolve to further strengthen bilateral cooperation with Turkey as there existed huge opportunities for increasing cooperation in the areas of trade, defence and culture.

He expressed these views in a meeting with the visiting Commander of Turkish Land Forces, Gen-eral Umit Dundar who called on him at the Aiwan-e-Sadr on Monday.

Ambassador of Turkey Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul and senior military and civil officers of both countries were also present on the occasion.

The president underlined the need for increasing cooperation with Turkey in various fields for the mutual benefits of the two brotherly countries.

Expressing satisfaction over the existing level of bilateral relations, the president said that both broth-erly countries enjoyed exemplary cooperation which needed to be further cemented in the areas of trade and defence.

He expressed the hope that the Agreement on Mili-tary Training Cooperation between the two countries would further boost military cooperation.

He also praised the role of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for the economic prosperity of Turkey and his contribution towards promoting unity among Muslim Ummah.

While highlighting the brutalities of the Indian army against the innocent people of Indian Illegally Oc-cupied Jammu and Kashmir, especially after the revocation of Articles 370 & 35A in August 2019, the President urged the international community to play its role to resolve the Kashmir dispute in ac-cordance with the UN Security Council resolutions.

He reiterated Pakistan’s concern about the involve-ment of India in terrorist activities and using the soil of a brotherly country (Afghanistan) against Paki-stan.

He also referred to the recent terrorist incident in Lahore which had been carried out with the support of India.

He said that India was behind terrorism in Pakistan by providing training and funding to militants and terrorist elements.

General Umit Dundar said Turkey and Pakistan were inseparable as they had a long history of cooperation based on common faith, values.