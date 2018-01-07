President condoles death of poet Rasa Chughtai

President Mamnoon Hussain Saturday condoled the death of eminent poet Rasa Chughtai and prayed for the departed soul. He also expressed his empathy for the bereaved family, a press release said. The president noted that Rasa Chughtai had worked on innovative progressive trends in literature while maintaining classical traits in his poetry.

Late Chughtai also gave artistic expressions to the contemporary issues, he added. He said Rasa Chughtai’s achievements in the realm of literature would be remembered for long.—APP

