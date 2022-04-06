President can’t appoint caretaker PM since issue is in court: Shahbaz

Rejects Justice Gulzar Ahmad as caretaker PM

Amraiz Khan Lahore

In response to a letter sent by President of Pakistan Arif Alvi for the proposed name of the caretaker Prime Minister, Pakistan Muslim League-N President Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday said the issue of dissolving the assemblies was still in the courts and the President has no right to initiate the process of appointing a caretaker government.

Shahbaz also rejected the name of Justice (retd) Gulzar Ahmad for the caretaker prime minister slot.

He was of the view that he received the letter written by the President on April 5 night and said that the proposal was given by Imran Khan for Justice (retd) Gulzar as caretaker PM was illegal. The summary to dissolve the national assembly is also illegal, he added.

In another statement, he said, “The news of the country’s financial bankruptcy is coming from the world media which is worrisome and distressing. The real danger is what will happen if, God forbid.