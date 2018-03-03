President calls for unity

ADDRESSING a conference in Lahore on Thursday, President Mamnoon Hussain referred to the prevailing crisis in the country and proposed a way out in view of its grave implications for Pakistan. He called for unity to tackle the crisis effectively, urged that the differences should not be allowed to impact upon the national economy and that there should be no injustice at national level with anyone.

It was obvious that the President was referring to the crisis that resembles tension and confrontation among state institutions. As country seriously lacks credible accountability mechanism that could undertake transparent and across- the-board accountability as there are no two opinions that democracy without accountability is a complete farce. There seems to be no end to the decline and instability that has already hurt the economy badly. All economic indicators were positive and apart from a feeling of satisfaction by people of Pakistan, international donors and financial institutions too were speaking about the impressive progress made by the country during the last four/five years. However, certain developments led to the removal of Prime Minister besides cases against Finance Minister. The present government made a number of unpopular financial and economic decisions just for the sake of the country but the fruits were taken away by political instability. Situation is still grave and unfortunately there is no institution on the national scene to help resolve the issues involved in an amicable manner. It is perhaps because of this situation that the President feels uncomfortable about what could happen to the country. We have all along been emphasising that there should be national consensus on economic and financial policies, which should remain unchanged and undisturbed during crises and change of government. Similarly, the perception of injustice can be addressed if all institutions perform their duties and responsibilities while remaining strictly within the bounds of scheme of things envisaged in the Constitution. There are grave external threats as well and internal wrangling is undermining our strength to face them squarely.

