President calls new National Assembly session on August 13

ISLAMABAD : President Mamnoon Hussain has summoned the new session of the National Assembly on Aug 13, approving a summary sent to him by caretaker Prime Minister Nasirul Mulk for the purpose.

The prime minister forwarded the summary after the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) called upon the interim government to summon the session of the lower house so that the process of formation of the new government could take place.

The PTI also asked President Hussain to drop his plan to proceed to Ireland on a three-day official visit on Aug 16 as uncertainty prevails whether prime minister-in-waiting Imran Khan can take the oath of his office on Aug 14 or not.

PTI spokesman Fawad Chaudhry expressed the hope that Imran Khan would take the oath between Aug 15 and 17. He said the absence of the president did not matter as Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, who acts as acting president, could administer the oath of PM office to Imran Khan.

