President calls for strong seaward defense

KARACHI : President Arif Alvi on Tuesday reaffirmed the commitment to provide all necessary resources to enhance capabilities of the Pakistan Navy and develop the maritime sector on modern lines.

The president was addressing the commissioning ceremony of Pakistan Navy Fleet Tanker in the metropolis.

In his speech, President Alvi pointed out that the complete operationalization of China Pakistan Economic Corridor Project (CPEC) and Gwadar port will enhance trade activities manifold, Radio Pakistan reported.

The president further said that such development also calls for a strong seaward defense not only for Gwadar but the entire coastal belt.

“The government is cognizant of the need to have a potent Pakistan Navy,” President Alvi said as he commended the efforts of the force for maritime security.

Addressing the ceremony, Naval Chief Zafar Mahmood Abbasi said the induction of indigenously built ship is a symbol of pride and landmark achievement that reflects Pakistan’s industrial strength.

