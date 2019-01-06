President calls for promotion of healthy social, cultural activities

Staff Reporter

President Dr. Arif Alvi has called for promotion of healthy social and cultural activities for awareness among youth about the rich and versatile culture of the country.

Talking to media at the Harley Davidson bikes show at Governor’s House Sunday, he appreciated the Governor Sindh for arranging different socio-cultural events in the Governor House, and hoped for more literary and cultural activities.

Like elsewhere in the world, the city of Karachi has a large number of vintage and classic bike lovers. These guys love their bikes more than anything else and take care of them as their precious possessions.

An exhibition of vintage and classic Harley Davidson bikes was held with the support of Distinguished Bike Lovers Club here on Sunday.

The event was organised at Governor’s House in which more than 50 vintage and classic Harley Davidson bikes, in spick and span condition, from across Pakistan were showcased.

Vintage and Classic Bikes ranging from Harley Davidson 1200 – 3500 were remained the centre of attraction; and the visitors could be seen taking selfies with these bikes in the background.

“We used to enjoy sight of such bikes in movies, pictures and on the internet. I am elated to be part of the festival,” a lady visitor said this while expressing her sentiments.

Governor Sindh appreciated the spirit of the bike lovers and the attachment they are having with the bikes. He said that such events provide an opportunity to the people to witness how well old and classic bikes can be kept and used.

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail while addressing on the occasion said: “The vintage and classic Harley Davidson bikes show has been organised to aware children and youths alike about gradual improvements in the history of bikes manufacturing”, he added.

