President calls for community involvement in support to PWDs

CDA asked to make markets in Islamabad accessible to persons with disabilities

Zubair Qureshi

President Dr Arif Alvi has called for community involvement for help and support to the persons with disabilities .

The president was of the view that facilitation and welfare of differently-abled people was a great challenge that required the socially-responsible participation of all segments of society, including business community, students and government organizations.

He expressed these views while chairing a follow-up on facilitation of DAPs, at Aiwan-e-Sadr, on Thursday.

The meeting was attended by the Chairman of the Capital Development Authority Amir Ahmed Ali and senior management of COMSATS, Islamabad, NUST, Islamabad and National College of Arts , Lahore. The meeting discussed various proposals to facilitate PWDs and make markets, buildings and public places more accessible for them.

The departments of architecture of COMSATS, NUST and NCA gave presentations which suggested various solutions to make markets and buildings of F-6 Markaz, F-7 Markaz and I-8 Markaz, Islamabad easily accessible for PWDs.

Addressing the meeting, the President said that DAPs faced many obstacles in their free movement that prevented them from fully participating in various social and cultural activities and urged the business community and Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry to assist in the materialization of proposals presented by the universities. He also asked Chairman CDA to facilitate the universities in finalizing the proposals.