President calls for availability of air ambulance service for all citizens

ISLAMABAD : President Mamnoon Hussain has emphasized the need for availability of air ambulance service for all citizens.

He was addressing a function organized by Pakistan Red Crescent in Islamabad on Tuesday in connection with World Red Crescent and Red Cross Day being observed across the globe.

The President said this would help effectively tackle any emergent situation caused by natural calamities or accidents.

He expressed satisfaction that there is some progress towards provision of pre-fabricated medical units in Gilgit-Baltistan and Gwadar besides ambulance service.

He said the Government and his office would extend necessary cooperation to Pakistan Red Crescent for its programmes.

The President said there was need for inclusion of the subject of disaster management in educational syllabus.

He also proposed establishment of Red Crescent Corps on the pattern of National Cadet Crops at colleges. He said this will help equip youth to act proactively in disasters and catastrophes to serve humanity.

Speaking on the occasion, Punjab Governor Rafique Rajwana said the Red Crescent Society is doing a wonderful job and philanthropists should extend more cooperation to it.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Iqbal Zafar Jhagra said services of the society should be expanded to far-flung areas. He urged media to play its role in this regard.

Balochistan Governor Muhammad Khan Achakzai said volunteers of Red Crescent Pakistan are serving the humanity without any discrimination.

Highlighting objectives of the Red Crescent Society, its chairman Saeed Ilahi said that 25 ambulances have been operating in Islamabad to provide first aid to the people.

Orignally published by INP