US President Joe Biden on Thursday tested positive for Covid-19, the White House confirmed.

In a statement, press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that the 79-year-old president, who is fully vaccinated and has received two Covid booster shots, is experiencing “very mild symptoms.”

According to CNBC, Biden has begun taking an antiviral pill, Paxlovid, that can reduce the risk of hospitalisation for people who test positive for Covid-19.