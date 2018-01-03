President attaches great importance to Pakistan’s tie with Iraq, Netherlands

ISLAMABAD : President Mamnoon Hussain has said that Pakistan attaches great importance to its relations with Iraq and Netherlands and is keen to expand ties with both the countries in all fields including economic, culture and education.

The President said this while talking to the Outgoing Ambassador of Iraq Dr. Ali Al-Rahmani and Ambassador-designate to Netherlands Shujjat Ali Rathore who called on him separately at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, Islamabad on Wednesday.

The President emphasized that resumption of air links with Iraq is a priority for Pakistan which will benefit the people of both countries. It will bring the people of two countries closer and will also award them an opportunity to have better understanding of each other, he added. He underlined that Pakistan desires to enhance cooperation with Iraq in several sectors including trade, education and culture. He highlighted that Iraq and Baghdad have extraordinary importance in Islamic History as besides Medina, Baghdad was the other city towards which Muslims used to travel for education.

The President underscored that Pakistan is making all possible efforts to eradicate extremism from the region and has also made historic achievements in this regard. He stated that Pakistan and Iraq are connected through great historical and religious links which further deepen the relations between the two countries. He called for increasing exchange of trade delegations to further strengthen the people to people contacts between the two countries.

While appreciating the interest of Iraq in CPEC, the President said that this project will be a game changer for the entire region. The outgoing ambassador apprised the President that Iraq is very much interested in CPEC and plans to work in several projects related to energy.

While speaking to the Ambassador-designate Shujjat Ali Rathore, the President stated that Pakistan has historical trade links with Netherlands which further strengthens the relation between the two countries. He pointed out that these relations can be expanded by attracting the Investors from Netherlands to invest in Pakistan.

Orignally published by NNI