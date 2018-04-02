President assures resolution of Pakistani Bengalis’ issues

President Mamnoon Hussain Sunday assured that Pakistani Bengalis’ issues including issuance of identity cards, would be resolved on priority basis.

He said the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) would be directed for issuance of identity cards to Pakistani citizens without any hindrance. The President was talking to a delegation of Pak Muslim Alliance, led by Khawaja Salman, son of late prominent leader of Pakistan Movement Khawaja Khairuddin. Nasiruddin Mahmood, a PML-N leader, was also present, said a press release. The President observed no citizen of the country could be deprived of identity card facility and the NADRA would be directed that all the hurdles in issuance of identity cards to Pakistani Bengalis should be removed. Acknowledging the historic sacrifices of Pakistani Bengalis, he said they were the citizens of the country and deserved due respect. —APP

