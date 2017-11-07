President asks Poland to invest in power, agriculture and food processing

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

President Mamnoon Hussain has offered Poland to invest and initiate joint projects in various fields including power, agriculture and food processing. He expressed the hope that the increase in contacts between the parliamentarians, business community and public of the two countries will further enhance the bilateral relations and cooperation.

The President said this while talking to the Marshal of Senate of Poland Stanislaw Karczewsla whoalong-with a delegation called on President Mamnoon Hussain at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, Islamabad on Monday.

Chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani, Senator Gianchand, Ambassador of Poland and other senior official were also present.

While welcoming the Marshal of Senate of Poland Stanislaw Karczewsla, President Mamnoon Hussain stated that Pakistani people are very hospitable and are good friends of Poland. He further said that participation of Poland in the development process of other countries including Pakistan is commendable.

He stated that exchange of parliamentary delegations is very useful in this regard because they increase the opportunities of bilateral cooperation by understanding mutual issues and each other’s abilities.

Expressing gratitude on extending cooperation with regard to grant of GSP Plus status to Pakistan by the European Union, the President hoped that the cooperation between the two countries will continue in future. The President noted that bilateral trade between the two countries is below its true potential which can be further enhanced adding that there should be regular exchange of delegations from the business community in this regard. He also suggested the exchange of delegations in the fields of education, culture and science & technology comprising experts in these fields.

On this occasion, Marshal of Senate of Poland stated that Poland also seeks to enhance cooperation with Pakistan in different fields.