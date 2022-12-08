President Arif Alvi confers Nishan-e-Imtiaz (Military) upon CJCSC Gen Shamshad Mirza, COAS Gen Asim Munir

Islamabad: President Dr Arif Alvi Thursday conferred the coveted Nishan-e-Imtiaz (Military) award upon Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Sahir Shamshad Mirza and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir Shah.

President Arif Alvi decorated the CJCSC and the COAS with the Nishan-e-Imtiaz (military) awards in recognition of their meritorious services, at a special investiture ceremony held at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

Gen Asim new COAS, Gen Sahir made CJCSC

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani, Speaker of the National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, and the cabinet members and ministers were also present at the ceremony.

Last month, General Sahir Shamshad Mirza replaced General (R) Nadeem Raza as the new CJCSC. He assumed charge of his office in an impressive ceremony held at Joint Staff Headquarters, Rawalpindi.

Two days later, on November 29, General Asim Munir took charge as the 17th army chief of Pakistan at a ceremony held at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi.

General (R) Qamar Javed Bajwa formally handed over the “baton of command” to General Asim Munir at the ceremony, which was attended by senior serving and retired officers, diplomats as well as government functionaries.

Who is General Asim Munir, the new army chief?