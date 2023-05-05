President Arif Alvi confers Education Excellence Award on Shehzad Roy

Shehzad Roy, a philanthropist and education activist, received the Education Excellence Award from President Arif Alvi for his work on child welfare and educational reforms.

The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI), which hosted the summit at the Aiwan-e-Sadar, presented the prize.

A few other educators, including Dr. Muhammad Amjad Saqib, the president of the Akhuwat Foundation, received the honor from the president.

Roy is a vocalist, the founder and president of Zindagi Trust, and he has won the Tamgha-e-Imtiaz, Sitara-e-Eisaar, and Sitara-e-Imtiaz awards for his outstanding contribution to the nation.

The National Assembly established a legislation criminalizing physical punishment as a result of his tireless efforts; previously, beating children in good faith was permissible.

Ahung’s life skills-based education (LSBE) curriculum was included into Sindh’s school curriculum thanks to the tireless efforts of Aahung and Zindagi Trust, perhaps assisting in preventing abuse of millions of children.

The Sindh government has approved a new teacher performance evaluation format developed by Zindagi Trust for government teachers. Instead of using the general metrics found in the Annual Confidential Report (ACR) that apply to all civil servants, teachers will now be evaluated on aspects of the teaching profession, such as student-centered teaching and active classroom management.

Roy is in the midst of finalizing an online reproductive health course created by the National Committee for Maternal and Neonatal Health in his capacity as an ambassador for family planning and population for the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination.

Any couple getting married will need to complete this course in order to have their nikkah nama registered with the National Database & Registration Authority (Nadra).

Couples’ awareness of spacing, contraception, mother and child health, and ultimately how these things affect population growth, will greatly expand as a result.