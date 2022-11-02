President Arif Alvi approves three bills into law

Islamabad: President Arif Alvi has given his approval to three measures that were already approved by the parliament.

According to the press statement issued by Presidency on Tuesday, the bills included the Trade Organizations (Amendment) Bill, 2022, the Torture and Custodial Death (Prevention and Punishment) Bill, 2022, and the Anti-Dumping Duties (Amendment) Bill, 2022. After receiving assent, the bills that the Constitution’s Article 75 had approved became laws.

To criminalize and prevent torture, custodial death, and rape committed against people in the care of public officials, the National Assembly passed the Torture and Custodial Death (Prevention and Punishment) Bill, 2022, on August 1 after making certain revisions.

The revisions gave the FIA and National Commission for Human Rights permission to file complaints on behalf of the harmed.

Special measures would be adopted for kids with dyslexia and related illnesses under the Dyslexia Special Measures Bill 2022.

The domestic workers’ law stipulates that they will receive an appointment letter and six holidays on special occasions in addition to other benefits.

It was stated that domestic helpers would work nine-hour shifts and would receive overtime pay if they worked longer shifts. For each additional three hours worked, they would receive 19 percent of their regular pay as overtime.

Domestic workers will get wages and dues in accordance with the law, and any violations will result in legal repercussions.

It is important to note that domestic employees have frequently been the targets of torture and abuse, usually when they are under the age of 18.