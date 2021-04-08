President approves ord ending HEC autonomy

Observer Report Islamabad

President Arif Alvi has approved Higher Education Commission Amendment Ordinance 2021, formally ending the autonomy of the commission.

After the ordinance, now all decisions of Higher Education Commission will be subject to approval of Ministry of Education.

Meanwhile, appointment of the HEC chairperson will be for two years and the members of HEC will be appointed for four years.

Earlier on March 27, government removed Chairman HEC Dr. Tariq Banuri before the expiry of his term.

A formal notification issued in this regard stated “In terms of sub-section (5), read with sub-section (5A), of Section 6 of Higher Education Commission Ordinance, 2002, as amended vide Higher Education Commission (Amendment) Ordinance, 2021, Dr. Tariq Banuri has ceased to be the Chairperson, Higher Education Commission forthwith.