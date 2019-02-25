President appreciates Qatar’s decision for Pakistani workers

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

President Dr. Arif Alvi conferred Hilal-i-Imtiaz (Military) upon Staff Maj Gen (Sea) Abdullah Bin Hassan Al-Sulaiti, Commander Qatar Emiri Naval Forces in a special investiture ceremony held at Aiwan-e-Sadr on Monday.

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi NI(M) and senior officers were also present in the ceremony.

Later, Commander Qatar Emiri Naval Forces called on the President.

On the occasion, the President congratulated him and stated that Pakistan attaches great importance to its brotherly relations with Qatar.

The President appreciated the regular participation of Qatar Emiri Naval Forces in Pakistan Navy exercises “AMAN”.

He noted with satisfaction that both the Navies were in regular interaction and emphasized the need to further enhance operational interaction between the two Navies.

The President underlined that Pakistan is very keen to diversify its export to Qatar especially in the sectors of construction material, pharmaceuticals, engineering goods, medical equipment, sports goods and fabrics.

The President underscored that Pakistan is very conducive for foreign investment. He invited Qatari investors to invest in Pakistan in various sectors especially tourism.

President Alvi also appreciated Qatar’s decision to extend visa on arrival facility for Pakistanis and its approval for employment of 100,000 workers from Pakistan.

Commander Qatar Emiri Naval Forces thanked the President and the Government of Pakistan on being awarded with Hilal-i-Imtiaz (Military) and hoped that cooperation between the Navies of the two countries will continue to expand in future.

