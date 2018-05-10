President APBF calls for reforming, modernizing arbitration laws

Our Special Correspondent

Karachi

President of All Pakistan Business Forums (APBF), M. Ibrahim Qureshi has indicated that one of the fundamental issues in judicial arbitration in the country is that the state and the judiciary both need to actively work for judicial reform and bring in modern laws.

The Center for International Investment and Commercial Arbitration (CIICA) and UMT School of Law and Policy (SLP) jointly organized an international arbitration conference. The title of the conference – “International Arbitration in Pakistan: Past, Present and Future”.

He said, “APBF is one of the largest organizations in the country that interacts with the diplomatic community namely ambassadors and commercial attaché’s working along with other challenges one of the fundamental issues in judicial arbitration in the country is that the state and the judiciary both need to actively work to reform laws and bring in modern laws.”

He said, “It is very important that we actively pursue confidence-building measures to attract foreign investors by ensuring that our system delivers on time, speedy justice and ultimately gives confidence to those investors who plan to invest in Pakistan.”

M. Ibrahim Qureshi, “We need to address intellectual property arbitration which is going to become a major issue in the coming years due to the fact if we want Pakistan to develop these issues have to be addressed now.”

The United Nations Commission on International Trade Law (UNCITRAL) Regional Centre for Asia and the Pacific supported the conference which makes it the first-ever conference in Pakistan supported by UNCITRAL.

The Shanghai International Arbitration Center and the Hangzhou Arbitration Commission also supported this conference.