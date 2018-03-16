President announces civil awards

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

President Mamnoon Hussain, on the occasion of Pakistan Resolution Day to be celebrated on 23rd March, has announced to confer ‘Pakistan Civil Awards’ to 141 Pakistanis as well as foreign nationals for showing excellence in the field of science, technology, engineering, welfare, literature, arts, sports and media.

Former Cuban President Dr. Fidel Castro will be honoured with Nishan-i-Pakistan for rendering unwavering services to Pakistan.

Moreover, Nishan-i-Imtiaz will be given to late human rights champion Asma Jahangir for her undying services for the citizens of Pakistan.

Nine people will be awarded with Hilal-i-Imtiaz, including Muhammad Anwar Habib, Aslam Hayat, Tariq Mahmud, Dr. Anjum Tauqir, Hussain Dawood, Mian Muhammad Abdullah and Muhammad Ali Tabba.

Whereas, the coveted award of Sitara-i-Pakistan is to be presented to. Kimihide Ando of Japan, Haris Silajdzic of Bosnia, Dr. Song Jong-hwan of Korea and Sadiq Khan for their services to Pakistan.

Sitara-i-Shujaat will be presented to eight individuals for sacrificing their lives in fighting terrorism and excellence in military. These include Abdul Ghani (Late), Saif-ur-Rehman Shaheed, Capt. (R) Syed Ahmad Mobin Zaidi Shaheed, Mr. Zahid Mehmood Gondal Shaheed, Muhammad Ashraf Noor Shaheed, Hamid Shakeel Sabir Shaheed, Maulana Hassan Jan Shaheed and Dr. Mufti Sarfraz Ahmed Naeemi Shaheed.

The honour of Sitara-i-Imtiaz will be awarded to 22 people. These include Prof. Dr. Zabta Khan Shinwari (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) Science (Biotechnology); Zia Chishti (USA) Information Technology; Ashar Aziz (USA) Information Technology; Syed Zia Hasnain Shah (Sindh) Science (Chemistry); Dr. Mohammad Zahid (Punjab) Science (Physics); Waqar Murtaza Butt (Sindh) Engineering (Nuclear); Syed Yusuf Raza (Islamabad) Engineering (Nuclear Power); Muhammad Khalid Akbar (Islamabad) Electronics, Instrument and Control; Rana Abdul Qayyum (Punjab) Engineering (Mechanical); Ayaz Aziz (Punjab) Engineering (Aerospace); Amjad Fareed Sabri (Late) (Sindh) Art (Qawali); Ameena Saiyid Literature; Muhammad Hanif Literature; Mohsin Hamid Literature; Misbah-ul-Haq (Punjab) Sports (Cricket); Younus Khan (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) Sports (Cricket); Sarfraz Ahmed (Sindh) Sports (Cricket); Shahid Afridi (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) Sports(Cricket); Makhdum Ali Chishti (U.K) Services to Pakistan; Ambassador (R) Jamshed G. Kharas (Late) (Sindh) Services to Pakistan; Junaid Jamshed Khan (Late) (Sindh) Religions Scholar; Justice (R) Saiduzzaman Siddiqui (Late) (Sindh) Public Service; Dr. Abdul Malik Baloch (Balochistan) Public Service; Ms. Ayesha Raza, Senator (Punjab) Public Service; Ms. Saira Afzal Tarar Public Service and Zahid Bashir Public Service (Social Service).

A total of 44 individuals including few from the media industry will be awarded with President’s Award for Pride of Performance for excellence. These are Hanif Khalid (Jang); Tahir Khalil (Jang); Hafeez Amin (Geo News) and Nawaz raza (Nawa-i-Waqt). Others include Prof. Dr. Bashir Ahmad (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) Science (Biotechnology); Prof. Dr. Asifullah Khan (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) Science (Computer); Prof. Dr. Sarmad Hussain, (Punjab) Science (Computer); Dr. Abdul Samad (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) Science (Archaeology); Dr. Capt. (R) Rahim Bux Bhatti (Sindh) Medicine; Dr. Mohammad Faheem (Islamabad) Medicine, Art (Singing); Maryam Khatoon (Durdana Baloch) (Balochistan) Art (Acting Drama & Radio); Qudsia Azmat Nisar (Punjab) Art (Painting); Syed Murtaza Shah (Dadahi) (Sindh) Literature (Poetry); Shakeel Adilzada (Sindh) Literature Ustad Bukhari Literature; Hanif Khalid (Punjab); Najia Rasool (Punjab) Sports (Taekwondo); Brig.(R) Javed Ahmed Satti Services to Pakistan; Riffat Rehana (Late) (Punjab) Public Service, along with various others.