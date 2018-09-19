President Alvi’s maiden address

IN his maiden address to the joint session of Parliament on Monday, to mark beginning of new parliamentary year, President Dr Arif Alvi dilated upon a wide range of problems confronting the nation and sought cooperation of the lawmakers in addressing them satisfactorily. It was wise on part of main opposition party PML (N) not to disrupt address of the President to the joint sitting as had been the practice in the past and instead it opted to stage a walk out, which is part of established parliamentary practices.

The President has rightly pointed out that parliamentary system has been victim of instability yet despite that completion of tenure by past two governments was encouraging. But we may point out that mere completion of term of a government or party was no achievement worth celebrating, as real achievement would be transformation of the life of people and meaningful progress in different spheres of national life. Undue criticism of government in power and meddling into the domains of one institution by the other, has badly affected our socio-economic progress and that is why we are almost standing at the same point for almost decades now. This is despite the fact that several governments in the past launched good initiatives but their fruit could not reach the masses due to political instability.

It is good that the government seems to be mindful of this reality and it should enlist support of all segments of the society including the opposition to take the country forward. As has been highlighted by the President, people have given their verdict in favour of change — elimination of corruption, VIP culture and observing austerity. No doubt, present government has made a beginning towards that end but so far the measures taken are nothing but symbolic. The President has also highlighted issues like growing water crisis and the need for building water reservoirs, energy, getting rid of debt trap, improvement in health and education sector, empowerment of women, rule of law, security and good governance. We hope the present Assembly would make a real difference yet change would occur only if lawmakers present themselves as role model and the government sticks to merit and professionalism in every walk of life.

Share on: WhatsApp