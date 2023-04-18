President Alvi’s impeachment petition filed in the highest court.

On Tuesday, a petition to remove President Arif Alvi from office on the grounds that he was no longer “eligible for the post” was submitted to the Supreme Court.

The petition, which was submitted by civilian Chaudhry Muhammad Imtiaz, names the president as a party.

The petitioner said that as President Alvi is no longer qualified for the position, the supreme court ought to promptly dismiss the president.

He continued by saying that the president is biassed and affiliated with a political party.

The petition criticised the president’s denial of the government’s legislation at the request of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, who was referred to in the plea.

The Supreme Court (Practise and Procedure) Bill, 2023sent by Parliament, was also not approved by him, and the President also declined to sign the NAB Amendment Bill and the Islamabad Local Government Act.

According to the petition, the president should be removed from office because of his reluctance to carry out his constitutional obligations.

The supreme court resolved petitions sought to remove the president from office last month. The petition seeking Alvi’s disqualification under Article 62(1)(f) of the Constitution will be heard by a two-member bench of the Supreme Court, presided by by Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan.Later, the requests were rejected.