ISLAMABAD – President Dr Arif Alvi has sent letters to outgoing Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Raja Riaz to appoint the caretaker prime minister.

As the process to appoint the next caretaker premier remained stalled amid negotiations, President Alvi, the country’s supreme commander, said Prime Minister advised him to dissolve National Assembly under Article 58 (1) of the Constitution, and he approved the advice of the premier and dissolved the lower house of the parliament.

In a notification issued from President’s House, Alvi called on the PM, and Leader of Opposition to propose a suitable person for the coveted role within 24 hours.

صدر مملکت ڈاکٹر عارف علوی نے وزیرِ اعظم اور قائدِ حزبِ اختلاف کو 12 اگست تک نگران وزیرِ اعظم کا نام دینے کا کہہ دیا صدر مملکت کا وزیراعظم میاں محمد شہبار شریف اور تحلیل شدہ قومی اسمبلی کے قائدِ حزبِ اختلاف راجہ ریاض احمد کو خط pic.twitter.com/ldfSL49flP — The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) August 11, 2023

Meanwhile, Prime Minister and Raja Riaz are set to hold second round of meeting today to finalise the appointment, which remained the talk of the town.

In previous meetings, the two leaders failed to decide on a name. If two sides fail to agree on a name, the matter would be landed in a parliamentary committee. If the committee fails to make any decision, then ECP will have two days to choose the caretaker prime minister.