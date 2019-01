Lahore

President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi has requested to meet with the family of Zeeshan, the driver killed in the tragic Sahiwal encounter by the CTD police, asking them to travel to Islamabad to meet him.

According to details, the police informed Zeeshan’s family about president’s request, adding that Zeeshan’s brother, Ehtisham and his mother would be travelling to the capital city to meet the president. Ehtisham said that “The transport will be arranged by the police.”

