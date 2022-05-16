President Alvi visits UAE Embassy, condoles death of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan

Islamabad: President Dr Arif Alvi visited the Embassy of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and offered heartfelt condolences to the royal family, the people and the Government of UAE on the death of former President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The President expressed his grief over the sad demise of the ex-President of UAE and said that the people of Pakistan were deeply saddened over the death of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan as he was a true and sincere friend of Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion, President Alvi said that the death of the former President of UAE was a great loss for both the countries, and he wanted to get the feelings of the Pakistani nation registered.

He stated that Pakistan shared the grief of the royal family and the people of the UAE. While paying rich tribute to the services rendered by the Late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan for Pakistan, the President said that Pakistan-UAE ties under his leadership were further strengthened. He also reiterated the resolve to further improve and cement the friendship between the two countries.

The ambassador of UAE, Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zaabi, thanked the President for the condolence visit and said that both Pakistan and UAE enjoyed strong relations. He also appreciated the contributions of the Pakistani community in the economic development of the UAE.