President Alvi visits Chinese Embassy to condole on death of Chinese nationals in Karachi attack

By
Web Desk
-
20
President Alvi

Islamabad: President Dr Arif Alvi, on Saturday, visited the Chinese Embassy to express his heartfelt condolences on the loss of precious lives of Chinese citizens in the terrorist attack in Karachi on April 26, 2022.

Three Chinese nationals were killed when a suicide bomber detonated herself outside Confucius Institute at Karachi University.

Read: 3 Chinese nationals among 4 killed in Karachi suicide attack

Today, President Alvi paid a visit to the Chinese embassy to express solidarity with the Chinese people and government on the tragic incident.

During the visit, President Alvi asked Charge d’ Affaires Pang Chunxue to convey his heartfelt condolences to the Chinese people, the Communist Party of China and President Xi Jinping.

The President condemned the attack and said that the countries who “want to harm Pak-China friendship and CPEC project” were behind this incident. But the President vowed that they would “not succeed in their ambitions.” He said that those involved in the attack would be brought to justice.

President Alvi also pledged to ensure the safety and security of Chinese nationals in Pakistan.

Chinese Charge d’ Affaires Pang Chunxue thanked the President for visiting the Embassy and expressing solidarity with the Chinese people and government.

Previous articleFormula 1 looking to revamp qualifying from next year

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR