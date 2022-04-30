President Alvi visits Chinese Embassy to condole on death of Chinese nationals in Karachi attack

Islamabad: President Dr Arif Alvi, on Saturday, visited the Chinese Embassy to express his heartfelt condolences on the loss of precious lives of Chinese citizens in the terrorist attack in Karachi on April 26, 2022.

Three Chinese nationals were killed when a suicide bomber detonated herself outside Confucius Institute at Karachi University.

Read: 3 Chinese nationals among 4 killed in Karachi suicide attack

Today, President Alvi paid a visit to the Chinese embassy to express solidarity with the Chinese people and government on the tragic incident.

چین کے عوام اور حکومت سے اظہار یکجہتی کے لیے صدر مملکت ڈاکٹر عارف علوی کا چین کے سفارت خانے کا دورہ صدر مملکت نے 26 اپریل 2022 کو کراچی میں ہونے والے دہشت گرد حملے میں چینی شہریوں کی قیمتی جانوں کے ضیاع پر دلی تعزیت کا اظہار کیا pic.twitter.com/HWKig3NRu7 — The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) April 30, 2022

During the visit, President Alvi asked Charge d’ Affaires Pang Chunxue to convey his heartfelt condolences to the Chinese people, the Communist Party of China and President Xi Jinping.

اس واقعے کے پیچھے کچھ ایسے ممالک ہیں جو پاک چین دوستی اور سی پیک منصوبے کو نقصان پہنچانا چاہتے ہیں وہ ممالک اپنے عزائم میں کامیاب نہیں ہوں گے، صدر مملکت انہوں نے چینی ناظم الامور کو یہ جذبات چینی عوام، کمیونسٹ پارٹی اور صدر شی جن پنگ کے تک چانے کا بھی کہا — The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) April 30, 2022

The President condemned the attack and said that the countries who “want to harm Pak-China friendship and CPEC project” were behind this incident. But the President vowed that they would “not succeed in their ambitions.” He said that those involved in the attack would be brought to justice.

President Alvi also pledged to ensure the safety and security of Chinese nationals in Pakistan.

پاکستانی قوم اس افسوس ناک واقعے پر گہرے دکھ اور صدمے میں ہے، صدر مملکت ہم چینی بھائیوں اور بہنوں کے غم میں برابر کی شریک ہے، صدر مملکت پاکستان چینی شہریوں کے تحفظ کو ہر صورت یقینی بنائے گا اس گھناؤنے جرم میں ملوث عناصر کو انصاف کے کٹہرے میں لایا جائے گا، صدر مملکت — The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) April 30, 2022

Chinese Charge d’ Affaires Pang Chunxue thanked the President for visiting the Embassy and expressing solidarity with the Chinese people and government.