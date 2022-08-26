President Alvi urges overseas Pakistanis, int’l community to aid flood victims

Islamabad: President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday appealed to the entire nation, overseas Pakistanis and the international community to support the flood victims who were in dire need of rescue, relief and rehabilitation as unprecedented rains and floods destroyed the lives and livelihood of people across Pakistan.

In a statement, the president expressed the hope that Pakistanis, who had previously shown admirable humanitarian spirit, would once again step forward and generously donate in cash or any other form to support the rescue and relief activities of the government and other pertinent organisations.

He urged all governments, organisations, non-governmental organisations, and volunteers to contribute their expertise and initiative to the rescue, evacuation, and rehabilitation of the afflicted people by providing them with shelter, food, and medical services.

To assist the afflicted people in rebuilding their lives, President Alvi also urged the media to inspire the populace to donate the needed goods recognised by the government through official channels established or supported by the government in a planned and disciplined manner.

Rice, lentils, salt, oil, and other staples of daily life, including matchboxes, candle packages, kerosene oil, solar lamps, polythene sheets, groundsheets, floor mats, tarps, mosquito nets, and blankets are examples of what can be considered necessary products.

The president claimed that because of the exceptional rainfall and ensuing floods, it had been difficult to rescue and provide help for those who had been affected by standing crops, roads, bridges, and embankments, as well as communication and transportation infrastructure.

He urged the international community to provide their expertise, technology, and required machinery to the relevant government institutions to help restore infrastructure and provide their logistic and humanitarian support to help relevant government agencies cope with the enormous task of aiding the flood victims across the country.

He expressed his confidence that, just like in the past, the nation would again come to the aid of the flood-affected people and would not rest till their complete rehabilitation.

